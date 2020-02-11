XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC trimmed its holdings in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 178,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,229,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 396,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,610,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Shares of XPO Logistics stock traded down $1.80 on Tuesday, hitting $92.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,652,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,715. XPO Logistics Inc has a 52-week low of $45.73 and a 52-week high of $96.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.45.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XPO shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lowered shares of XPO Logistics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.13.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.82, for a total value of $12,573,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.