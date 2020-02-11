XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) PT Raised to $110.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.81% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

XPO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays downgraded XPO Logistics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.13.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO stock opened at $94.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.79. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $45.73 and a 52 week high of $96.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 2.31%. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.82, for a total transaction of $12,573,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 21,029,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $771,142,000 after buying an additional 961,879 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 12,750,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $727,260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 76.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,095,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $596,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,997,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,255,640,000 after purchasing an additional 721,707 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,150,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,414,000 after purchasing an additional 718,511 shares during the period.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.