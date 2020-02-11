Yamaha Motor (YAMHF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect Yamaha Motor to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Yamaha Motor had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. On average, analysts expect Yamaha Motor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

YAMHF stock opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. Yamaha Motor has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.95.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YAMHF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yamaha Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Yamaha Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Yamaha Motor Company Profile

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells motorcycles, marine products, power products, and industrial machinery and robots, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. It offers commuter vehicles; recreational vehicles comprising all-terrain vehicles, off-highway vehicles, and snowmobiles; and cruising, fishing, and wakeboard towing boats.

