Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Short Interest Update

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,250,000 shares, a growth of 669.8% from the January 15th total of 3,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after buying an additional 2,046,440 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,340,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,343,000 after acquiring an additional 493,416 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 98,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 636,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $3.93. 24,623,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,789,127. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.54.

AUY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday, January 27th. National Bank Financial set a $6.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $4.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.41.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.