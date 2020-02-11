Ycg LLC Increases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ycg LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,688 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.2% of Ycg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 38,770 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 18,909 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 16,061 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 40,565 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $186.67. 31,031,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,494,666. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.86. The company has a market cap of $1,422.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.26 and a fifty-two week high of $185.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $169.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

