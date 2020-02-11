Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Director Greg Creed Sells 45,113 Shares

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $4,617,315.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,919,254.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Yum! Brands stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.27 and its 200 day moving average is $107.62. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.02 and a 1-year high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cfra downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.22.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,415.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 10,378 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 185,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,037,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 94.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 121,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,802,000 after purchasing an additional 59,256 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 567.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 207,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,323,000 after acquiring an additional 176,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 8,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

