Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,039,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.34% of Yum! Brands worth $104,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $102.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.62. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.02 and a twelve month high of $119.72. The company has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.32%.

In other news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $153,657.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,204.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $150,016.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,268,607.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “average” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.22.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

