Yuma Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) Short Interest Update

Yuma Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,500 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the January 15th total of 70,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 290,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yuma Energy stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Yuma Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 2.79% of Yuma Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of YUMA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,661. Yuma Energy has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $8.61.

Yuma Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter.

About Yuma Energy

Yuma Energy, Inc focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States Gulf Coast and California. It has onshore assets located in central and southern Louisiana, and southeastern Texas; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, LaFourche, Livingston, St.

