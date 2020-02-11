Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNM) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Equities analysts expect Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNM) to report ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Actinium Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.17) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATNM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04).

NASDAQ:ATNM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,170. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, Iomab-B that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

