Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) to Announce -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Affimed posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 235.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.57). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 25.43% and a negative return on equity of 29.52%.

AFMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.36.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEA Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Affimed by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 6,126,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,787,000 after purchasing an additional 987,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Affimed by 1,977.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,978,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787,051 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Affimed in the 4th quarter worth about $8,413,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Affimed in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,399,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Affimed by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,113,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 9,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Affimed stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.61. 10,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.90 million, a PE ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Affimed has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $4.68.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

