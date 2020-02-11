Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) to Announce -$1.05 EPS

Analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) will announce ($1.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.92). Aimmune Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.95) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($3.83). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($2.99). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aimmune Therapeutics.

Several research firms recently commented on AIMT. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.58.

In other news, insider Daniel C. Md Adelman sold 20,000 shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas T. Sheehy sold 10,000 shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,400 shares of company stock worth $1,645,900. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 1,132.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIMT stock opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.44. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

