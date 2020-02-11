Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Will Announce Earnings of $4.38 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) will announce $4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.34. Ameriprise Financial reported earnings of $3.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full-year earnings of $18.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.20 to $18.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $20.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.30 to $20.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.80 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMP. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.90.

Shares of AMP traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $177.63. 461,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,310. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.22. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $121.57 and a 12 month high of $179.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

In related news, EVP Randy Kupper sold 7,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $1,248,113.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,837.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $93,131.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,697,995 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,306,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,164,000 after buying an additional 76,704 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,782,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,906,000 after purchasing an additional 409,195 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,210,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 70,098 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,028,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,321,000 after purchasing an additional 85,255 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 759,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

