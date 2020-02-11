Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) to Announce -$1.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Boeing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($0.28). Boeing reported earnings of $3.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 134.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Boeing will report full year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $13.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $14.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.90 to $18.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Boeing.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on BA shares. ValuEngine raised Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Boeing from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.12.

BA traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $344.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,209,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,360,151. The company has a market cap of $189.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $327.37 and a 200 day moving average of $349.35. Boeing has a 1 year low of $302.72 and a 1 year high of $446.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is -236.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 12,074 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,732 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

