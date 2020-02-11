Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.82 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) will report sales of $11.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.65 billion and the highest is $11.94 billion. Charter Communications posted sales of $11.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full year sales of $48.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.61 billion to $49.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $50.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.18 billion to $51.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $515.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $495.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.27.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.64, for a total value of $497,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,833 shares in the company, valued at $5,737,590.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,068 shares of company stock valued at $13,650,907. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 62.5% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

CHTR opened at $530.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $502.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.19. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $335.22 and a 1 year high of $537.53. The stock has a market cap of $110.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

