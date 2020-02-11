Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.82 Billion

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020 // No Comments

Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) will report sales of $11.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.65 billion and the highest is $11.94 billion. Charter Communications posted sales of $11.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full year sales of $48.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.61 billion to $49.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $50.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.18 billion to $51.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $515.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $495.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.27.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.64, for a total value of $497,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,833 shares in the company, valued at $5,737,590.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,068 shares of company stock valued at $13,650,907. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 62.5% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

CHTR opened at $530.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $502.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.19. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $335.22 and a 1 year high of $537.53. The stock has a market cap of $110.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charter Communications (CHTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply