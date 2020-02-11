Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $377.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) will announce sales of $377.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $373.10 million and the highest is $381.80 million. Essex Property Trust reported sales of $356.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Essex Property Trust.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). The firm had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.65 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ESS shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $341.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.77.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $317.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.06. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $271.58 and a one year high of $334.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.30%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, EVP Craig K. Zimmerman sold 4,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total value of $1,360,073.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,989,528.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John Farias sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total value of $259,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,811.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,095 shares of company stock worth $4,391,333. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1,241.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essex Property Trust (ESS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.