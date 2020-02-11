Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.48 Million

Equities analysts expect Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) to post $52.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Inseego’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.40 million and the lowest is $51.55 million. Inseego reported sales of $56.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Inseego will report full-year sales of $219.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $218.71 million to $220.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $265.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Inseego.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Inseego from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Inseego in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.54.

Shares of INSG opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. Inseego has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $590.66 million, a P/E ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Inseego by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 33,341 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Inseego in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Inseego by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Inseego in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Inseego by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

