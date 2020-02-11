Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Mercadolibre’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Mercadolibre reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 169.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercadolibre will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.95) to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to $3.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mercadolibre.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.97 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Mercadolibre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $730.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $694.10.

Mercadolibre stock traded down $6.61 on Tuesday, reaching $651.62. 1,451,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,176. The stock has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of -253.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Mercadolibre has a twelve month low of $346.99 and a twelve month high of $725.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $643.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $590.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mercadolibre by 154.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mercadolibre by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,491,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,500,000 after buying an additional 14,951 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. grew its stake in Mercadolibre by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 115,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,051,000 after buying an additional 13,649 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Mercadolibre by 3.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 56,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,294,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

