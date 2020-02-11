Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.27 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will report sales of $4.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.25 billion and the highest is $4.30 billion. Molina Healthcare posted sales of $4.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year sales of $16.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.80 billion to $16.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $17.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.43 billion to $18.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Molina Healthcare.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Several analysts have commented on MOH shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.67.

MOH stock opened at $129.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $106.50 and a 12 month high of $159.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.84.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $474,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,550.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 44,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 14,711 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,752,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,458,000 after purchasing an additional 22,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molina Healthcare (MOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.