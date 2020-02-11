Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $57.32 Million

Equities analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) will post sales of $57.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.97 million and the highest is $59.00 million. Puma Biotechnology reported sales of $71.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full-year sales of $266.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $265.33 million to $268.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $245.19 million, with estimates ranging from $217.18 million to $267.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Puma Biotechnology.

PBYI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Puma Biotechnology from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Puma Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.77. Puma Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $43.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 7,981 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 746.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 15,325 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 51,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 25,785 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 839,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after buying an additional 456,921 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 42,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

