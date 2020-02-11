Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) to report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.08. Purple Innovation posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Purple Innovation.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.93.

In related news, major shareholder Innohold, Llc sold 7,552,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $52,864,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,552,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,864,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Marion Pearce sold 1,223,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $8,567,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,223,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,567,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,283,120 shares of company stock valued at $72,306,020 in the last three months. Insiders own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Purple Innovation by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 322.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 17.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. 34.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PRPL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,953. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $271.70 million, a PE ratio of -97.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

