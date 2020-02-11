Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.20 Million

Analysts forecast that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) will announce sales of $58.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.35 million and the lowest is $56.82 million. RPT Realty reported sales of $63.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full year sales of $232.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $230.13 million to $235.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $228.99 million, with estimates ranging from $212.05 million to $235.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RPT Realty.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RPT. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE:RPT opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $15.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in RPT Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in RPT Realty by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RPT Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in RPT Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in RPT Realty by 17.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

