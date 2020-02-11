Zacks: Analysts Anticipate VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) to Post -$1.12 EPS

Equities research analysts expect VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) to report ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for VERONA PHARMA P/S’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.17). VERONA PHARMA P/S reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VERONA PHARMA P/S stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of VERONA PHARMA P/S worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRNA traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of -0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.69. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About VERONA PHARMA P/S

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

