Zacks: Analysts Expect Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.11). Aptose Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.59). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aptose Biosciences.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

APTO opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.93.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 237,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $5,725,000. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 680,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 97,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 18.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

