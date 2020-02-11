Zacks: Analysts Expect AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $595.56 Million

Brokerages forecast that AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) will post sales of $595.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $605.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $588.59 million. AvalonBay Communities reported sales of $460.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year sales of $2.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($1.20). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $593.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.69.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $221.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $191.42 and a 1 year high of $222.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 65.10%.

In related news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $165,897.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 26,634 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total value of $5,689,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 41,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

