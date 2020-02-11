Zacks: Analysts Expect LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $320.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report $320.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for LogMeIn’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $319.95 million to $320.70 million. LogMeIn posted sales of $310.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that LogMeIn will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LogMeIn.

A number of brokerages have commented on LOGM. Barclays reduced their price target on LogMeIn from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on LogMeIn from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens began coverage on LogMeIn in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

In related news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $322,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Donahue sold 11,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $931,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of LogMeIn by 1,334.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,950,000 after purchasing an additional 997,651 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in LogMeIn by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 972,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,612,000 after buying an additional 12,110 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in LogMeIn by 1,067.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 863,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,999,000 after buying an additional 789,164 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LogMeIn by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 469,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,240,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in LogMeIn by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,878,000 after buying an additional 13,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

LogMeIn stock opened at $85.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 305.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. LogMeIn has a one year low of $62.02 and a one year high of $96.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.99 and a 200 day moving average of $75.52.

About LogMeIn

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

