Zacks: Analysts Expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to Post $1.92 EPS

Analysts expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.01. Moody’s reported earnings per share of $1.63 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full-year earnings of $8.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $8.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.94 to $9.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Moody’s.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $181.00 to $224.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.82.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total value of $1,994,059.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,884,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total transaction of $2,017,076.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,934 shares in the company, valued at $14,683,312.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Moody’s by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Moody’s by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCO traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.99. 946,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,379. Moody’s has a one year low of $161.80 and a one year high of $272.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

