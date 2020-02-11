Zacks: Analysts Expect O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.56 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) will announce $2.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings. O’Reilly Automotive reported sales of $2.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.17 billion to $11.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover O’Reilly Automotive.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 514.91% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $485.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $465.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $495.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Nomura cut their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.00.

ORLY opened at $391.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $428.05 and a 200 day moving average of $414.04. The company has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.69. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $349.71 and a 12 month high of $454.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total transaction of $1,991,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.