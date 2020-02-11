Zacks: Analysts Expect QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $131.99 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) will announce sales of $131.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $131.50 million. QuinStreet reported sales of $116.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full-year sales of $508.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $504.40 million to $513.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $554.68 million, with estimates ranging from $553.20 million to $556.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for QuinStreet.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.31 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

QNST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $314,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,845,996.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 89,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $1,319,765.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,692,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 263,793 shares of company stock valued at $3,995,286. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,405,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,111,000. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 213,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 19,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $737.13 million, a PE ratio of 110.70, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. QuinStreet has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.84.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuinStreet (QNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.