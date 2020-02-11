Zacks: Analysts Expect RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $251.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) to announce $251.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for RealPage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $250.54 million and the highest is $252.80 million. RealPage reported sales of $228.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that RealPage will report full year sales of $985.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $984.33 million to $986.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RealPage.

Several analysts recently commented on RP shares. BidaskClub raised RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on RealPage from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded RealPage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. RealPage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

Shares of RealPage stock opened at $60.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 128.75 and a beta of 1.08. RealPage has a 12 month low of $51.65 and a 12 month high of $65.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.97.

In other RealPage news, EVP William P. Chaney sold 55,000 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total value of $3,020,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,674,626.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 19,000 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $1,029,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,242,701.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 630,291 shares of company stock worth $34,501,422 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of RealPage by 5,199.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 598,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,591,000 after acquiring an additional 586,729 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of RealPage by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,742,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,505,000 after acquiring an additional 234,050 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of RealPage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,686,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of RealPage by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 305,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,197,000 after acquiring an additional 140,809 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in RealPage by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 277,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,446,000 after buying an additional 131,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

