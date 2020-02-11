Zacks: Analysts Expect W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Billion

Equities analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) will report $2.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for W W Grainger’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.93 billion and the lowest is $2.89 billion. W W Grainger posted sales of $2.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that W W Grainger will report full year sales of $12.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.94 billion to $12.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.43 billion to $12.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover W W Grainger.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.96 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GWW. Gabelli raised W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. G.Research raised W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W W Grainger from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on W W Grainger from $330.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.82.

NYSE GWW opened at $298.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.98. W W Grainger has a twelve month low of $255.09 and a twelve month high of $346.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $329.35 and a 200 day moving average of $307.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 33.31%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 858.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W W Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

