Zacks: Analysts Set $14.70 Price Target for EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) has received an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $14.70 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned EHang an industry rank of 153 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of EHang in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

EHang stock remained flat at $$12.30 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,312. EHang has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $14.57.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

