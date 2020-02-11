Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $78.34 Million

Analysts expect that Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) will post $78.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.90 million. Eventbrite reported sales of $75.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full year sales of $321.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $321.00 million to $322.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $362.02 million, with estimates ranging from $352.50 million to $367.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eventbrite.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In other news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 2,675 shares of Eventbrite stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $52,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,479.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 19.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EB. Regents of The University of California bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,117,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,882,000 after acquiring an additional 169,344 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 926,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,692,000 after acquiring an additional 17,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EB opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. Eventbrite has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $32.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.18.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

