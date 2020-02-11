Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to Announce $1.55 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.59. Gilead Sciences posted earnings of $1.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full year earnings of $6.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $6.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $7.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Raymond James downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.76. 12,843,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,811,724. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.21. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $1,002,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,478.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,399,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,132 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,910 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 922.2% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

