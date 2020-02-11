Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $597.10 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) will post $597.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Itron’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $609.00 million and the lowest is $585.20 million. Itron posted sales of $587.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year sales of $2.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Itron.

ITRI has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Itron and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Itron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 11,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron stock opened at $83.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $45.54 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22.

Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

