Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) to Announce -$0.23 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Novus Therapeutics’ earnings. Novus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.75). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Novus Therapeutics.

Get Novus Therapeutics alerts:

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.18.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVUS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Novus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NVUS remained flat at $$0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,793. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 7.40. Novus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $5.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.66.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novus Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) by 528.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 227,157 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.08% of Novus Therapeutics worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Novus Therapeutics Company Profile

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is (OP-02), a surfactant-based combination drug product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novus Therapeutics (NVUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.