Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $486.45 Million

Brokerages expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to report sales of $486.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rollins’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $483.00 million to $489.90 million. Rollins posted sales of $429.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full year sales of $2.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ROL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.99.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rollins by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 86,010 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Rollins by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Rollins by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 15,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $38.97 on Tuesday. Rollins has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.86 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.53%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

