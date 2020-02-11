Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) to Post -$1.91 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.91) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.77). Sarepta Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.85) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 124.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($8.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.53) to ($8.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($5.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.75) to ($2.32). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sarepta Therapeutics.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRPT. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.81.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.08. The company had a trading volume of 10,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,549. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.67 and its 200-day moving average is $107.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 6.31. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.80.

In other news, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $15,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,329,499. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander Cumbo sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $5,271,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,000 shares of company stock worth $23,583,500 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,143.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 531.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

