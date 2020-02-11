Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.77 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) will report sales of $59.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.10 million to $64.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $53.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $225.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $223.40 million to $230.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $274.20 million, with estimates ranging from $245.50 million to $327.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vanda Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.83 and a one year high of $21.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average is $14.72. The stock has a market cap of $709.38 million, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.27.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $64,078.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,279,272.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $151,472.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,579 shares in the company, valued at $19,753,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,642 shares of company stock worth $234,100. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNDA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,638.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

