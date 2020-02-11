Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) to Post $0.88 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) will report $0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Zoetis reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zoetis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.43.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 15,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $2,143,147.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,789.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $158,669.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,360.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,124 shares of company stock valued at $16,053,834 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 80.0% during the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 3.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $790,000. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Zoetis by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 139,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,433,000 after purchasing an additional 14,485 shares during the period. Finally, Iberiabank Corp lifted its position in Zoetis by 1,839.8% during the third quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 46,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 43,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $142.55 on Tuesday. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $85.86 and a 12 month high of $143.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $66.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

