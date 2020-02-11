Zacks: Brokerages Expect Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) will report earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Check Cap’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.43). Check Cap posted earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Cap will report full year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.37). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Check Cap.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHEK. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Dawson James began coverage on Check Cap in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Check Cap in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

NASDAQ:CHEK opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. Check Cap has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.84.

About Check Cap

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

