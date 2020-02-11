Zacks: Brokerages Expect Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $300,000.00

Brokerages expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) will report sales of $300,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $550,000.00. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $780,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $1.42 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million.

CRNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Shares of CRNX opened at $21.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 17.18 and a current ratio of 17.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.58. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $28.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.32 million, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.15.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 13,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $306,888.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $78,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,280 shares of company stock valued at $811,842. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. 5AM Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,270,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 932,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,312,000 after buying an additional 154,450 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 947,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,243,000 after buying an additional 143,161 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,985,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $829,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

