Zacks: Brokerages Expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to Announce $2.16 EPS

Equities research analysts expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.10 and the highest is $2.19. F5 Networks posted earnings of $2.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full-year earnings of $9.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.43 to $9.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $11.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $569.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.71 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday, December 20th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on F5 Networks to and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on F5 Networks from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $136.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded F5 Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.65.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.56, for a total transaction of $33,880.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,444.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $36,247.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,206.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,771 shares of company stock worth $842,417 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 220.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 75.4% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 595 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FFIV traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $126.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,300. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $121.19 and a 1-year high of $173.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.36.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

