Zacks: Brokerages Expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) to Post $0.43 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH).

Shares of FMAO stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.58. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,668. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.01. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $329.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.65%.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish purchased 1,500 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $38,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 4,382 shares of company stock valued at $112,921 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMAO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,181,000 after buying an additional 99,207 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 5.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

