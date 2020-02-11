Zacks: Brokerages Expect Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Floor & Decor reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Floor & Decor.

FND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

FND traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $50.56. 28,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,784. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $53.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.89.

In related news, major shareholder Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,105,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $311,230,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $1,671,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,151,980 shares of company stock valued at $313,561,623 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth about $2,060,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,550,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

