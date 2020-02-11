Zacks: Brokerages Expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) to Post $2.65 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) will report $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.80 and the lowest is $2.60. General Dynamics reported earnings of $2.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $12.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.60 to $13.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.20 to $14.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.90.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.89. 20,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.43. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $160.21 and a 12 month high of $193.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

