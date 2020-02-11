Zacks: Brokerages Expect Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Will Post Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) will announce earnings per share of $1.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.46. Global Payments reported earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year earnings of $6.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $6.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.46 to $7.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Global Payments.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Global Payments from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.58.

GPN stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $203.18. 2,096,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,894. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.34 and its 200-day moving average is $173.97. The company has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.60, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $206.18.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $178.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,932.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,822.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total transaction of $104,022.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,605.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $328,062 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 130.7% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 500.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

