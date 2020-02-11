Zacks: Brokerages Expect Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) to Post $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Infosys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.14. Infosys posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.76 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

INFY has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Infosys to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 94,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,360,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,004,000 after buying an additional 1,647,054 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 17.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFY opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average of $10.64. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

