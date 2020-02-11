Zacks: Brokerages Expect Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) will announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Orthopediatrics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Orthopediatrics posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orthopediatrics will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Orthopediatrics.

Several analysts have commented on KIDS shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Orthopediatrics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Orthopediatrics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Orthopediatrics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

Shares of KIDS stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.81. 202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,386. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.65 million, a P/E ratio of -62.91 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.00. Orthopediatrics has a 52 week low of $28.19 and a 52 week high of $51.48.

In other Orthopediatrics news, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $343,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David R. Bailey sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $514,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Orthopediatrics by 42.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Orthopediatrics by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the period. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

