Zacks: Brokerages Expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Analysts expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to report sales of $1.54 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.55 billion. Robert Half International reported sales of $1.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year sales of $6.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.62 billion to $6.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 41.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RHI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $59.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.39. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $69.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

