Zacks: Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) Given $45.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $45.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cannae an industry rank of 14 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CNNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Cannae from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cannae in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of CNNE stock opened at $39.97 on Tuesday. Cannae has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.75.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $1.18. Cannae had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Cannae’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cannae will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank P. Willey acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.96 per share, for a total transaction of $184,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,068.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Gravelle acquired 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.96 per share, with a total value of $111,988.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,801.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cannae by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Cannae in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cannae by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Cannae in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cannae in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

